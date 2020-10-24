Our sweet loving mother, grandmother (aka G-MA), and friend to all, was reunited with the love of her life and the loving Savior, on October 22, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.



Mom was born in Ogden, UT on June 3, 1949 to Ronald and Anita Olson. She was the youngest of six siblings.



She married the love of her life, Bud Al Speth, on October 7, 1983. They, along with their four daughters, were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 13, 1993. From the moment they met, they were inseparable. She was his sweetheart. They loved spending time camping, fishing and traveling in their motorhome.



Mom has always been a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many years in various callings, with her favorite being a dedicated service missionary, and ordinance worker in the Temple. Mom had an unwavering love and testimony of the Savior and his atonement.



Mom was the most selfless person we knew. Always putting others before herself. "Charity" was mom's middle name. There is not a person she came in contact with that didn't love her. Her family was her life. She cherished the time she spent with her daughters, and her "grandma days" with her grandkids were her favorite.



Marie is survived by brother, Hal Olson; four daughters, Kim (Mike), Sharla (Layne), Tiffany (Justin), Misti (Kyle); thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Al Speth; parents, Ronald and Anita; one brother, Ronnie; three sisters, Charlene, Patty and DeAnn.



The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice and Huntsman Cancer Institute for their loving care and support.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





