Marie Stelmak's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.
Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
