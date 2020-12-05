Menu
Marie Verneret
1930 - 2019
BORN
December 9, 1930
DIED
December 30, 2019
Marie Verneret's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, December 30, 2019 has been publicly announced by Waterbury Funeral Home in Waterbury, CT .

Published by Waterbury Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Home
