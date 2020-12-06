Marie Wilson's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel website.
Published by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.