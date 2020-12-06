Menu
Marie Wilson
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1946
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Roman Catholic
Marie Wilson's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, PA .

Published by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pennsylvania 19067
Funeral services provided by:
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
