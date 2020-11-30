Menu
Marietta Koch
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
Marietta Koch's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Funeral Home in Fountain Hill, PA .

Published by Cantelmi Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Committal
1:00p.m.
Mausoleum at Holy Saviour Cemetery
2575 Linden Street, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
We are saddened to hear of Marietta’s passing and are thinking of you all. God Bless.
Bryon Knoble
Family
November 28, 2020