Marietta Webken
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020
Marietta Webken's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Fort Jennings, OH .

Published by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home - Jackson Twp
16085 St Rt 634, Ft. Jennings, Ohio 45844
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home - Jackson Twp
16085 St Rt 634, Ft. Jennings, Ohio 45844
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida
Broad St, Kalida, Ohio 45853
Funeral services provided by:
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
