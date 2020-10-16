Marilla Horne McRoberts, 78, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020 after a struggle with Alzheimer's. Her sweetheart of 56 years was by her side. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 3, 1942 to Walter and Marie Horne.



As a child, she developed talents such as singing, playing the piano, and achieving high marks in academics at school. Marilla was fond of playing board games with her family, doing puzzles, sewing, and cooking. Giving gifts was something she always delighted in doing. She had both a quick wit and a thirst for knowledge, which were great assets to her while attending BYU, where she received her B.S. in Home Economics Education.



She married the love of her life, Chall McRoberts, on September 3, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During her married life, she and her husband lived in many places throughout the country including Utah, California, Oregon, Tennessee, and West Virginia. She loved doing family history and she served a mission with her husband for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Church History Center.



Marilla demonstrated her Christ-like characteristics through her obedience and devotion to God and her family. She served others without hesitation through her many callings in church, but also by being a great friend. She cherished her time as a seminary teacher and held dear her service in the Young Women, Primary, and Relief Society organizations. She loved Jesus Christ and knew that he was her Savior. She wanted others to know of that love and showed it through her service and dedication.



Those who love Marilla will tell you of her goodness and her welcoming nature. Many of her children's friends thought of her as a second mother. Spending time playing Rook with her Horne relatives and having dinners with her long-time friends in the "Group Party" were some of her favorite outings. She learned patience and attentiveness through raising her 9 children. She was always sharing her home with others and understood deeply the importance of family and having them the center of her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were of special importance to her.



Marilla was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie McRoberts. She is survived by her husband, Chall McRoberts, and eight of her children: Matt (Sarah) McRoberts, Chris (Kristy) McRoberts, Toye (Peter) Edmondson, Cindy (Bill) Hogan, Nicole (Matt) Wood, Walt (Melanie) McRoberts, Toni McRoberts, Kelly (Candice) McRoberts; 21 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving kindness of the Visiting Angels, the many ward members that have served both her and Chall, as well as Ashby Home Health & Hospice. Their care during this time has been invaluable.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.