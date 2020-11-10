Menu
Marilou Barron
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1938
DIED
November 6, 2020
Marilou Barron's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn Funeral Home
