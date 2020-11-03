Together Again



Marilyn Robbins Beck April 26, 1932 – October 29, 2020



Marilyn returned to her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her eternal companion on October 29, 2020. She was born April 26, 1932 in Ogden Utah to Joseph E. Robbins and Kate H. Johnson. She grew up in Ogden Utah and graduated from Ogden High and attended Weber State College.



She met and married the love of her life Blair L. Beck, they were married for time and eternity on June 5, 1953 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.



Marilyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She had a strong testimony of her savior Jesus Christ and loved serving in many church callings throughout her life. She especially loved attending the temple weekly until her health would no longer permit. After retiring from Weber School District where she worked as a cook at Lakeview Elementary, she served as a missionary at the Ogden Cannery for 19 years where she made many lifelong friends. Her hobby was knitting and crocheting and was a member of the Knit Wits. Many people have benefited from her handiwork. She was a perfect example of enduring to the end with faith and perseverance as a widow of 40 years and a proud breast cancer survivor.



Marilyn's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by one son and two daughters. Byron (Julie) Beck, Marla (Brian) Tate, Kalene (Rick) Watkins. She leaves behind a great legacy of 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Each has no doubt that they were here favorite. She is also survived by her siblings Margene (Frank) Koller and Wayne (Martha) Robbins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Blair, her parents, and siblings Naomi (Stan) Ness, J. Lamar (Janice) Robbins, and JoAn C. Robbins.



Marilyn will be laid to rest Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Roy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints humanitarian fund.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.