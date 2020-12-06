Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn Butler
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1927
DIED
August 17, 2020
ABOUT
Liberty High School
Lions Club
Marilyn Butler's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, August 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon in Mendon, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
Aug
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon
311 Sunset Drive, Mendon, Ohio 45862
Funeral services provided by:
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon - Mendon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.