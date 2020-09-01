Marilyn Bourne Cook

June 10, 1933 ~ August 28, 2020



Marilyn Bourne Cook, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home in West Point.



She was born June 10, 1933 in Farmington, Utah to Horace Wesley and Nola Fowles Bourne.



On August 20, 1959, Marilyn married Farrell Amos Cook in the Salt Lake City Temple.



Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was active in her church and community.



She was an avid genealogist and loved family history. She enjoyed needlework and loved making quilts for humanitarian projects.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, their children, Pam Armstrong (Doug), Gary Cook (Annette), Angela Cook and Bart Cook (Toni). She has nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Grant Bourne, Anita Jones and Bonnie Smith.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the West Point Cemetery, 40 North 4000 West.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.