Marilyn Ecclestone
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1931
DIED
December 3, 2020
Marilyn Ecclestone's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services in Brecksville, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
8150 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
8150 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141
Funeral services provided by:
Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services
