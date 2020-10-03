Marilyn P. Giles, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 29, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to Charles Milton and Winifred Williams Pitt.



She grew up in Mountain Green until she was 13 years old. She loved her horse, Nickle and spent many hours outside on the ranch. She graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber State College. Marilyn lived most of her life in Ogden, Utah; she has been living in Bountiful since 2000.



She married Wayne Julin Giles on November 11, 1950 in Ogden, Utah. Wayne passed away on October 15, 1989.



Marilyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, but she especially enjoyed serving in the nursery and Relief Society.



She enjoyed many things but her family and friends were the center of her world. She was a dedicated caregiver to her mother for many years. Marilyn had two children. She always wanted a large family and was thrilled to watch anyone's children. She was patient and kind to the core. She was beloved by all.



Marilyn is survived by her son, Wayne Brad (Barrie) Giles of Bountiful; daughter, Karen Kim (Mick) Riddel of Ogden; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; sister, Mildred Elaine Pitt and brother, Charles Richard Pitt.



Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



