Marilyn Kay (Heiser) Goff, 80, a resident of Ogden Utah, left us to be with our Lord Jesus on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her husband and family.
Marilyn was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 2,1940 to her proud parents Harry & Johanna Heiser and older brother, Homer Heiser; all three have preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Bill Goff, and her three daughters Sherry (Mason) Barker, Jennifer Mason & Julie (Mason) Sanchez. She has eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Marilyn was a great cook & homemaker who enjoyed selling Avon products for several years, so that she was able to be home with her children while they were young. After her children were well into school, Marilyn worked for several years in retail management. Her true profession, and the one she retired from, was as an Optician. She was always that bright and smiling face you would see when walking into any room and the most friendly, giving person you could ever meet. She was deeply loved by many and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity that was very dear to Marilyn's heart.
.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.