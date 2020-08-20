Marilyn Hill, age 87, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont. She was born in Harrisburg, PA on March 26, 1933, but at the age of three the family moved to her father's hometown of Indiana, PA. Educated in the public schools of that city, she enrolled at the then Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of PA), transferring after two years to the Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University). After her graduation, her initial employment was with the United States Steel Corporation as a proofreader in the law department. Later she joined the advertising agency of Batten, Barton, Durstine and Osborn as a copy writer for both print and electronic advertisements. In 1960 she moved to San Francisco, where she accepted employment at the University of California Extension adult campus. There she organized credit courses in six academic areas, eventually becoming the chair person of a new division of daytime programs. Moving to Tucson, Arizona in 1971, she became the editor, secretary and business manager for the successful and prominent American author William Eastlake. On her retirement, she returned to Indiana, PA in 1998 and then to the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh, PA. Marilyn enjoyed both reading and traveling, having extensively toured over 20 countries, including the former Soviet Union, as well as the Peoples Republic of China. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Hill Cox (Clifford); and nieces, Lisa Tenerowicz, of Bel Air, Maryland and Bethany Buckley, of Elkton, Maryland. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Americares at PO Box 6705, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.