Marilyn Jackson
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1953
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Morning Star Baptist Church
Marilyn Jackson's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
449 Mitchell Ave, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Morning Star Baptist Church
307 Shaw Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
