Marilyn Jones
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1935
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Marilyn Jones's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc in Battle Creek, MI .

Published by Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw, Battle Creek, MI 49015
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Richard A. Henry Funeral Home
703 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, Michigan 49017
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
Courtney, Rhonda & Randy, My heart aches to see this loss for your family. I have many fond memories with her in it from childhood. He laughed always made me smile. I know she was a blessing & a cheerleader fir your dance life. Thinking of you all as you grieve; especially during this difficult time.
Danielle Ismirle
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
To all of the Jones family, You are all in my thoughts and prayers! So many Great memories having you for neighbors! Marylin was always so pleasant when eve we saw her at the ZooRIP my Rear Friend!
Pat Hoesing
Neighbor
November 28, 2020