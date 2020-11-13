Menu
Marilyn Kachmar
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1935
DIED
November 11, 2020
Marilyn Kachmar's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent Basilica
300 Fraser Purchase Rd, Latrobe, Pennsylvania 15650
Funeral services provided by:
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
