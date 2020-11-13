Marilyn Kachmar's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.