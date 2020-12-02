Menu
Marilyn Keller
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1930
DIED
September 20, 2020
Marilyn Keller's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, September 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
10:45a.m.
St. Francis Convent Chapel
200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
