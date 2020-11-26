Marilyn Landis's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home in Columbia City, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home website.
Published by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
