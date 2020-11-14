Menu
Marilyn Maxwell
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1936
DIED
November 12, 2020
Marilyn Maxwell's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
