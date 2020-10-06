Marilyn Ann Mayfield passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Marilyn was born in Livingston County, Missouri on August 25, 1937 to Earl Conrad and Ethel Marie (Johnson) Pickett. On June 8, 1963, she married Lyndell Harvey Mayfield and together they raised six children.



Marilyn is survived by three sons, Mark (Lois) Cummings, Jeff (Nancy) Cummings (Mayfield), Christian (Ann) Mayfield; two daughters Patricia Marriot (Mayfield), Cindy Fox and one sister, Patricia Stanger. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, daughter Nanette Marie Turner, son-in-law Tony Fox, and loving husband Lyndell Mayfield.



Marilyn worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles and retired from the Ogden Branch as Branch Manager. She made many friends at work and they remained in contact up until her death. After she retired she enjoyed spending time with family, taking trips to Wendover, and was an avid fisherwoman. She spent time fishing with her boys and was always proud when she out-fished them. She collected antiques, and always enjoyed a yard sale. She loved art and music, and shared her zest for life with everyone she met. She was interested in genealogy and enjoyed working with her daughter Patricia learning about their family roots. On a recent trip to Florida to visit her daughter Cindy, she took an airboat ride, held an alligator, saw the dolphins swim, and went on a fishing trip, where she caught many different types of fish. She learned about sea turtle protection, and adopted a turtle nest - she always asked how her turtles were doing.



Marilyn loved her family. She was first and foremost a loving and protective mother. She always took interest in her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, who were all very special to her. She loved unconditionally and was always there to help them in any way she could, always putting others before herself. She was a devoted and loving wife and had an amazing marriage to her late husband Lyn. She was devastated when her soulmate passed away. Even through her grief she maintained a positive outlook on life and felt blessed to have such a loving family. She had very close relationships with her family members and was very thankful to share the past two years with her sister and best friend Pat Stanger. They both enjoyed their independence and were living at the same assisted living facility. They were able to spend time together and shared many stories of their childhood.



She was a genuine person, a devout Christian, and natural humanitarian. She was loved and admired by many, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is now reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her.



Services will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary 3333 W. 5600 S. Roy Utah. Graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



During this difficult time with Covid-19 the family requests that all who attend show your love and respect by following CDC guidelines. Wear a mask, social distance and no physical contact.





