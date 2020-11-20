Menu
Marilyn Mayo
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1936
DIED
October 23, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Marilyn Mayo's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, MD .

Published by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
ZOOM service
http://us02web.zoom.us/j/89676128332?pwd=MGRYc0lqcHUvT0tYR1JPaDNUUi9GQT09
Funeral services provided by:
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.