Marilyn McAffee
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1946
DIED
November 16, 2020
Marilyn McAffee's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schrader Funeral Home website.

Published by Schrader Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Avenue, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
