Marilyn Nagy
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
Marilyn Nagy's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint Anne Catholic Community
Dec
5
Committal
North Lawn Cemetery
, Canton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
