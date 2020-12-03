Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn Olson
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1933
DIED
November 27, 2020
Marilyn Olson's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Our prayers are with you.
Harry and Vivian Poovey
December 2, 2020
Marilyn was always such a lovely lady! I know she is enjoying heaven. I am praying for you and your family Sig. Marilyn will be greatly missed. I will always remember her sweet smile and love for everyone.
Barbara Christopher
December 2, 2020
Mike and Gaye ,Thinking of you and your family during this time of loss.
Malinda Ruff
December 2, 2020
Marilyn is the perfect example of a Christ- follower. Her whole life was dedicated to serving God, her family and everyone she met. She had the brightest smile, biggest heart and loved others without fail. Her impact on the world will never be forgotten.
Lisa and Andy Shirley
December 2, 2020
Marilyn was such a kind lady. Always a smile on her face. She will be missed by all.
Everett & Rosalie Anderson
December 2, 2020
Marilyn was certainly a bright spot at AUMC and she will be greatly missed. Hugs to Sid, Susan and Dianne and the entire family.
Bill and Carol Ham
December 2, 2020