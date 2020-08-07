Marilyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family who will miss her greatly.

Marilyn was the youngest daughter of Vera Marie Webb Bowman and William Bowman. She had two older brothers Veaughn and Elwood Bowman who have all passed away.

She is survived by her husband Burnis Lee Peart, of 63 years of marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She was the loving mother of 5 children who were all sealed in the Salt Lake Temple: Marti and Michelle, Sherri and Alan, Traci and James, Frank and Tracey, Kerry and Laura. She was also the proud and loving Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mom was a sweet, spunky, little lady who was loved by everyone who had the chance to get to know her. She was an avid Utah Jazz Fan with season tickets for over 20 years. She also loved to help others and volunteered in church and at Lakeview hospital since 1970 with over 5,000 hours of service as a "Pink Lady". She loved her freedom and was known as the "Road Warrior" by friends and family because she spent so much time on the road driving to the next "shopping experience" and to see her children and grandchildren.

Considering Covid-19 there will be no formal funeral services. There will only be a graveside service for immediate family.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.