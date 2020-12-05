Menu
Marilyn Richmond
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1957
DIED
November 19, 2020
Marilyn Richmond's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc in Piedmont, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc website.

Published by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Masonic cemetery
E. Fir St, Piedmont, Missouri 63957
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Masonic cemetery
E. Fir St, Piedmont, Missouri 63957
Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc
