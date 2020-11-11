Menu
Marilyn Roebke
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Marilyn Roebke's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartman Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by Hartman Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West, Columbus Grove, OH 45830
Nov
13
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
As an alternative, St. Anthony of Padua Parish has live streaming of their masses on their Facebook page.St. Anthony Catholic Church
W. Sycamore Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio
It was a joy being one of Marilyn's caregivers! You guys will be in my prayers!
-Ashleigh
STNA
Ashleigh Hosler
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020