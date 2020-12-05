Menu
Marilyn Roth
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1940
DIED
December 4, 2020
Marilyn Roth's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home in Russellton, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Siwicki - Yanicko Funeral Home
PO Box 21 - 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, Pennsylvania 15076
