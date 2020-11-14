Menu
Marilyn Sullivan
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1932
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
university of iowa
Marilyn Sullivan's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home
3940 Division, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Aspen Grove Cemetery
2043 Sunnyside, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
