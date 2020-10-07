Marilyn Mae Leasure Vanderplas



1933 ~ 2020







Born Ollie Ann Davis in Flagstaff, Arizona on 16 May 1933, mom's early childhood was spent among extended family with her two brothers. She, along with her younger brother Joseph, were adopted in 1944 by John Rudolf and Zelma Peterson Leasure, at which time her name was changed. Despite continued trials, including being legally blind, and the death of her biological brother Joe and adopted sister Gloria in childhood, Marilyn maintained her faith in the Savior. She served in the Central America mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



She married Lawrence Vanderplas in the Los Angeles Temple on September 7, 1960. After fostering several children, they went on to have five children: Diana, Patricia (Derek), Lawrence II, Marvalee, and Michael (Cida). Marilyn and Lawrence divorced. She raised her five children as a single parent, and went on to raise two granddaughters with Diana's help.



Although legally blind, she worked most of her life. As a packer at Packard Bell, as a cosmetologist and teacher of cosmetology, and later operating various concessions through the Blind Enterprise Program of the State of Utah. She was known as "the candy store lady" at the main IRS building in Ogden for many years, retiring in 2009 at the age of 76.



For nearly 10 years after her retirement, she would spend eight to ten hours a day two days a week doing temple work. Although not an official calling, she felt called to it, "I can't do family history work because of my eyesight, but I can help in this way."



Marilyn will be remembered as a determined little lady with a big heart who loved her Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ, and touched all who met her.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents John and Zelma Leasure, her brothers Joseph, John & Jim, and her sister Gloria. She is survived by her sister Ruth, her five children and even dozen grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.