Marilyn Wagner
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1936
DIED
December 4, 2020
Marilyn Wagner's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo J Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Leo J. Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Leo J. Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Leo J. Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
