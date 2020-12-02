Marilyn Wheeler's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marilyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Conway Funeral Home website.
Published by Conway Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.