Brigham City- Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor and friend, Marilyn Carr Worsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Marilyn was born on October 26, 1932, to Joseph Smith Carr and Fannie Myrl Chamberlain. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from West High School. Marilyn then attended Utah State University.
Marilyn married Darwin Christensen and had two children, Vicki and Steven. They were later divorced.
Marilyn served an LDS mission from 1979 to March 1981in Virginia, where she met Joseph Clay Worsham. They were married in the Washington D.C. LDS temple on January 3, 1986.
Marilyn loved quilting, sewing, growing flowers, genealogy, Daughters of Utah Pioneers and traveling.
Above all she loved spending time with her family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry Carr and M. Bruce Carr; granddaughter, Annalee Christensen; and a son-in-law, Glen Meldrum.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Worsham; two children, Vicki Meldrum & Steven (Jane) Christensen; six grandchildren; & 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City Utah, because of COVID 19 please wear your masks to the viewing.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East.
