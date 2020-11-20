Menu
Mario Correa
1961 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1961
DIED
November 14, 2020
Mario Correa's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Maresca Funeral Home
592 CHAPEL ST., NEW HAVEN, Connecticut 06511
Funeral services provided by:
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
