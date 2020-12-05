Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mario LoSapio
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Mario LoSapio's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Day Funeral Home in Keyport, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mario in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Day Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Day Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Family RC Church
Hwy. 36, Union Beach, Jersey 07735
Funeral services provided by:
Day Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.