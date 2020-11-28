Menu
Mario Luis
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1938
DIED
November 22, 2020
Mario Luis's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Valley Catholic Church
2401 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, California 95076
Dec
1
Committal
12:15p.m.
Watsonville Catholic Cemetery
1456 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville, California 95076
Funeral services provided by:
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
