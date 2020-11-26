Menu
Marion Hancock
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
United Methodist Church
Marion Hancock's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marion in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins Funeral Home website.

Published by Higgins Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Higgins Funeral Home
321 O Street, Loup City, NE 68853
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Higgins Funeral Home
321 O Street, Loup City, NE 68853
Don - I am sorry to hear of your Mom's death. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Arch & Suzie Mrkvicka
November 25, 2020
Our condolences to to the family. She was a very lovely lady!! Enjoyed our visits at the bank. We even shared recipes jokes and some laughter
Susan Day
November 24, 2020