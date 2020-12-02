Marion Iverson's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROOKS FUNERAL HOME - LANGDON in Langdon, ND .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marion in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME - LANGDON website.
Published by BROOKS FUNERAL HOME - LANGDON on Dec. 2, 2020.
