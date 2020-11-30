Menu
Marion McLamb
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Marion McLamb's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

Published by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery
701 Rowan Road, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to hear about Mr Bob. Just saw his obituary a week after his passing. He helped me with many small projects when he didn't really have time. He built the trailer for "The Hot Dog Shack"and it was well built! I always looked his way when I passed by. I have missed him since he had been out of the shop.
Prayers for your family.
Ricky Carter
Ricky Carter
Friend
November 29, 2020