Maris Doege
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1937
DIED
August 7, 2020
Maris Doege's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, August 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home website.

Published by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home
