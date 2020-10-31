Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on October 28, 2020 at AltaView hospital in Sandy, Utah following complications from a broken hip surgery. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Levan, Utah to Olga and Erastus Petersen. She married William Kenneth Cole, January 8, 1945. They raised their 3 children in Rose Park, Utah. Marge loved to work in her yard landscaping and gardening. Always a woman of many talents including creating floral arrangements, she worked and retired from the old Brown Floral in Salt Lake City after 30 years. Marge's greatest role in this life was wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the best! Always so proud of everyone's accomplishments. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings.

Marge is survived by her son William Kenneth Jr. (Linda) Cole, her daughter Christine (Randy) Richins, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and her 104 year old brother Lemonte Petersen. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth, son Doug, her parents Olga and Erastus, sisters Pat Wyatt, Lillian Mortensen, and her granddaughter Charese Richins Foster.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4th at 1:00 p.m. at the Rose Park 7th Ward, 1155 N. 1200 W. in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held from 11:30 – 12:30 prior to the service. The interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Service will be live streamed on the Russon Brothers Mortuary facebook page at 1:00 p.m.





