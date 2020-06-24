Marjorie Ann Goodrich (Elder) June 5, 1958 - June 21, 2020



Marjorie was born to Russell Elder and Edith Wood in Patuxent River, Maryland. She was the oldest of 4 children. Her family traveled across the United States in connection with her father's United States Naval service. During her time in Virginia Beach, VA, she met Michael Goodrich, who she immediately claimed as hers. They married on February 14, 1977 (so Mike would never forget their anniversary) and were later sealed for Time and all Eternity on February 18, 1978 in the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



She had four children between 1978 and 1983. Once they had grown old enough, she returned to school and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Northwest Florida. She later earned a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix.



After her husband's retirement from the United States Air Force, they moved to the Roy area of Utah to be closer to family. She enjoyed a variety of activities and hobbies including creating stained glass, traveling, and camping. Mostly, however, it was her family that brought her the most joy (and sometimes, embarrassment).



Margie worked at the University of Utah as an Internal Auditor, retiring from the University in February of 2020 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February 2019. She left this world peacefully early on the morning of June 21, 2020, with her family in attendance.



In her life, she has lived in: Maryland; San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; the Netherlands; Denver, CO; Niceville and Shalimar, FL; and Anchorage, AK. She briefly travelled through Denmark, has touched the Berlin Wall, gone through the Swiss Temple, visited Neuschwanstein Castle (which the Disneyland castle is modelled after), and travelled through the Panama Canal.



She is preceded in death by a brother, Raymond; a sister, Linda; and her mother, Edith. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her father, Russell (Maryina) Elder; her brother, Jeff (David) Elder; her four children, Brian (Katrina) Goodrich, Glenn (Alicia) Goodrich, Cheryl (Jonathan) Montgomery, and Julie (Angus) MacIver; and twelve grandchildren.



A Viewing will be conducted on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah, between 6 and 8 PM. An additional Viewing will be conducted on Saturday, 27 June, 2020 at the Clearfield 3rd ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel at 350 Vine St, Clearfield, Utah, between 9 AM and 9:45, followed by the funeral service at 10 AM.



Due to her love of all things tropical (she claims she was Polynesian in a previous life), and in connection with the awareness color of ovarian cancer being Teal, the family requests that this color be worn when attending the service, if possible.

