Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marjorie Hall
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1944
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Marjorie Hall's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem in Orem, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sundberg - Olpin Mortuary, South State Street, Orem
495 South State Street, Orem, Utah 84058
Nov
20
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
596 North 900 West
596 North 900 West, Orem, Utah 84057
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
596 North 900 West
596 North 900 West, Orem, Utah 84057
Funeral services provided by:
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.