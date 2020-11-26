Marjorie Landmesser's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Maple Lake, MN .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.
Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Nov. 26, 2020.
