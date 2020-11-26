Menu
Marjorie Landmesser
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1929
DIED
October 17, 2020
ABOUT
Daughters Of The American Revolution
Marjorie Landmesser's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Maple Lake, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.

Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem United Church of Christ
400 County Road 37 NW, Maple Lake, Minnesota 55358
