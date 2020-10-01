Menu
Marjorie B. McKenna
1923 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1923
DIED
September 27, 2020
Age 97, of Providence Point, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry J. McKenna; loving mother of Ronald J. and Tamra S. McKenna and the late JoAnn Herman; proud grandmother of Kirsten (Peter) Williams; and great-grandmother to Samuel and Nathaniel Williams. Daughter of the late C. Edwin and Edith Breidinger. She was the loving sister of the late Norma Breidinger. Marjorie found much joy in wildlife and her beloved granddogs. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, no visitation, with private interment at Jefferson Memorial Park.
