Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marjorie Miesse
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1929
DIED
November 14, 2020
Marjorie Miesse's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.