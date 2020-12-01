Menu
Marjorie Moravec
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1929
DIED
November 26, 2020
Marjorie Moravec's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Forest Lake, MN .

Published by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
Funeral services provided by:
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
