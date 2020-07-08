Marjorie Katherine Higley Moss, 84, passed from this life on July 3, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. She was born April 27, 1936 in Grantsville, Utah and was the eldest child of Milo George and Katherine Barbara Johnson Higley. She was married in Bountiful Utah, on Aug 19, 1955 to Larry Dean Moss. They had 6 children and lived in Bountiful their entire married lives. He passed away in 2000.



She loved to do genealogy, particularly in Danish language. She took great joy in sharing her paintings with others, loved good music and her family. Marjorie was LDS and had great faith.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Paul Higley, sister, Geraldine Everett, son, Ken LaMar Moss and Larry. She is survived by her sons Larry Kevin, Mikel Dean (Holly), Chris Noland (Elaine) and Leslie Lynn Moss (Diane), and her daughter Norene Crowther (Marvin). Her posterity includes 23 Grandchildren and 47 Great Grandchildren.



Her life will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lindquist Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., with a viewing at 12:30 pm and funeral following at 2:00 pm. Due to C-19 restrictions it will be by invitation only. There will be a video "For Marjorie" available on YouTube on Saturday for all friends and acquaintances to view!

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.